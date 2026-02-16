Half of the 235 battles on the front occurred in three directions - General Staff map

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
06:15 AM • 5052 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 14808 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 22031 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 46066 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 42273 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 34949 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 32686 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 72765 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 51862 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 46316 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
6.1m/s
78%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Odesa, a crowd attacked a TCC notification group; servicemen sustained injuries and burns from tear gasFebruary 15, 10:05 PM • 5052 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 12390 views
Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight disputeFebruary 15, 11:09 PM • 5472 views
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 3656 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 9428 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 46075 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 105358 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 163903 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 93548 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 110130 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 9564 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 19837 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 28154 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 26709 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29512 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Half of the 235 battles on the front occurred in three directions - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

Over the past day, 235 combat engagements took place on the front, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched one missile and 79 air strikes, using 4,757 kamikaze drones.

Half of the 235 battles on the front occurred in three directions - General Staff map

Half of the 235 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 16, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces continue to repel the occupiers' attempts to advance, thwart their plans, and inflict significant losses on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 235 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 79 air strikes, dropping 224 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4757 kamikaze drones and carried out 3387 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 121 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Novoukrainka, Velykomykhailivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Hryhorivka, Zarichne, Yuliivka, Malynivka, Hirke, and Blakytne. Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one important enemy target.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 143 shellings over the past day, four of which involved MLRS. Six combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhtymivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, one combat engagement took place yesterday in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Druzhbivka, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Yampil, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Dronivka yesterday.

No offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to advance towards Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad, Yehorivka, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Stepove, Danylivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Uspenivka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Zelene, and Krynychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted active offensive actions in the directions of Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, and Shcherbaky.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1180 occupiers and destroyed 601 drones on the front line within a day16.02.26, 08:00 • 1898 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk