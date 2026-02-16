Half of the 235 battles on the front occurred in three directions - General Staff map

Half of the 235 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 16, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces continue to repel the occupiers' attempts to advance, thwart their plans, and inflict significant losses on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 235 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 79 air strikes, dropping 224 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4757 kamikaze drones and carried out 3387 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 121 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Novoukrainka, Velykomykhailivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Hryhorivka, Zarichne, Yuliivka, Malynivka, Hirke, and Blakytne. Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one important enemy target.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 143 shellings over the past day, four of which involved MLRS. Six combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhtymivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, one combat engagement took place yesterday in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Druzhbivka, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Yampil, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Dronivka yesterday.

No offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to advance towards Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandhrad, Yehorivka, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Stepove, Danylivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Uspenivka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Zelene, and Krynychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted active offensive actions in the directions of Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, and Shcherbaky.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

