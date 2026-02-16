The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1180 occupiers and destroyed 601 drones on the front line within a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released fresh data on the losses of Russian invaders. During the day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,180 occupiers. The total number of aggressor personnel eliminated since February 24, 2022, is approaching 1.26 million people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the day, the Defense Forces disabled 26 artillery systems, which is one of the highest figures in the last week, and also destroyed another air defense system. The occupiers' armored units lost 4 tanks and 5 armored combat vehicles, which indicates a more cautious use of heavy equipment by the enemy against the backdrop of active work by Ukrainian anti-tank crews.

The most impressive figures were recorded in the UAV report – Ukrainian defenders "grounded" 601 operational-tactical level drones, effectively blinding the enemy in certain areas.

In addition, the Russian logistics corps lost 169 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, which creates a shortage of fuel and ammunition directly on the contact line.

No losses in aviation and at sea were recorded during the day. The data is dynamically changing due to ongoing round-the-clock battles.

