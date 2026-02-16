$42.990.00
12:16 AM • 9058 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 16846 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 38369 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 38497 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 32768 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 31022 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 71289 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 51073 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 45299 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 34738 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1180 occupiers and destroyed 601 drones on the front line within a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Within a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1180 occupiers and destroyed 601 drones. Additionally, 26 artillery systems and 169 units of automotive equipment were disabled.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1180 occupiers and destroyed 601 drones on the front line within a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released fresh data on the losses of Russian invaders. During the day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,180 occupiers. The total number of aggressor personnel eliminated since February 24, 2022, is approaching 1.26 million people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the day, the Defense Forces disabled 26 artillery systems, which is one of the highest figures in the last week, and also destroyed another air defense system. The occupiers' armored units lost 4 tanks and 5 armored combat vehicles, which indicates a more cautious use of heavy equipment by the enemy against the backdrop of active work by Ukrainian anti-tank crews.

Russian UAV operator from elite unit defects to Ukraine, reveals details of occupiers' training15.02.26, 23:33 • 3646 views

The most impressive figures were recorded in the UAV report – Ukrainian defenders "grounded" 601 operational-tactical level drones, effectively blinding the enemy in certain areas.

In addition, the Russian logistics corps lost 169 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, which creates a shortage of fuel and ammunition directly on the contact line.

No losses in aviation and at sea were recorded during the day. The data is dynamically changing due to ongoing round-the-clock battles.

Russia increases reliance on foreign mercenaries due to critical losses at the front – British Ministry of Defense15.02.26, 21:37 • 3430 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine