Tymoshenko's property seized: HACC partially granted the motion

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the SAPO prosecutor's request to seize the property of Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko, as announced by investigating judge Vitaliy Dubas, UNN reports.

Details

"The court ruled to partially grant the request," Dubas said, announcing one decision.

"To refuse to seize funds... in the accounts of Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko," the investigating judge continued.

The judge also ruled to "seize the property" of Oleksandr Tymoshenko.

The judge listed a Toyota Land Cruiser, a GAZ, an Audi A8, and two garages in Dnipro.

In the second ruling, the court also "decided to partially grant the request," Dubas announced.

"To seize... the property seized during the search at the location of the Batkivshchyna political party," the investigating judge noted.

In a comment to journalists regarding the bail, which the court set at UAH 33 million, Tymoshenko replied: "I personally do not have such finances, and at this moment I cannot contribute my finances, but I know that my entire team, (...) the entire party is working to prevent them from arresting me. (...) For now, I don't know how this will end."

To be continued...