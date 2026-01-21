Tymoshenko's property seized: HACC partially granted the motion

$43.180.08
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 9586 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 8696 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 12825 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 32633 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 53514 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 46434 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 75357 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40568 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 63549 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27231 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 9712 views
Pentagon plans to reduce its participation in NATO structures - WPJanuary 21, 04:04 AM • 5458 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 17015 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 15473 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 14975 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 676 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 40561 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 75357 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 63549 views
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Davos
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 676 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 15524 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 20270 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 26255 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 27041 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Tymoshenko's property seized: HACC partially granted the motion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially granted the motion of the SAP prosecutor to seize Yulia Tymoshenko's property. This was announced by investigative judge Vitaliy Dubas.

Tymoshenko's property seized: HACC partially granted the motion

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the SAPO prosecutor's request to seize the property of Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko, as announced by investigating judge Vitaliy Dubas, UNN reports.

Details

"The court ruled to partially grant the request," Dubas said, announcing one decision.

"To refuse to seize funds... in the accounts of Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko," the investigating judge continued.

The judge also ruled to "seize the property" of Oleksandr Tymoshenko. 

The judge listed a Toyota Land Cruiser, a GAZ, an Audi A8, and two garages in Dnipro.

In the second ruling, the court also "decided to partially grant the request," Dubas announced.

"To seize... the property seized during the search at the location of the Batkivshchyna political party," the investigating judge noted.

In a comment to journalists regarding the bail, which the court set at UAH 33 million, Tymoshenko replied: "I personally do not have such finances, and at this moment I cannot contribute my finances, but I know that my entire team, (...) the entire party is working to prevent them from arresting me. (...) For now, I don't know how this will end."

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Yulia Tymoshenko