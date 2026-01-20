They started posting bail for Yulia Tymoshenko for over 33 million hryvnias

Funds have started to be deposited for Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction, who is suspected of offering bribes to people's deputies and for whom the court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of over UAH 33 million. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

"I can confirm that a part has been deposited," he said. - the court said, refusing to name the amount of funds deposited.

Addition

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 50 million to Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

These actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court set Yulia Tymoshenko's bail at UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecution requested UAH 50 million.