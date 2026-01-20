$43.180.08
11:08 AM • 4862 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 14937 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 16250 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 18747 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 18858 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 16669 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 35732 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 66577 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51774 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50393 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
They started posting bail for Yulia Tymoshenko for over 33 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of over 33 million hryvnias - they started posting monetary bail for Yulia Tymoshenko.

They started posting bail for Yulia Tymoshenko for over 33 million hryvnias

Funds have started to be deposited for Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction, who is suspected of offering bribes to people's deputies and for whom the court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of over UAH 33 million. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

"I can confirm that a part has been deposited," he said.

- the court said, refusing to name the amount of funds deposited.

Addition

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 50 million to Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

These actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court set Yulia Tymoshenko's bail at UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecution requested UAH 50 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine