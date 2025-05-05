Greece will not supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, contrary to previous information from Reuters - media

A Greek official, commenting on a Reuters report that Ukraine's Western allies are negotiating with Greece and the United States to supply Patriot air defense systems, said his country is not considering such a possibility. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ekathimerini.

Greece is not considering supplying Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv. - he said.

According to the publication, Ukraine is increasingly in need of Patriot systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS News last month that the government is ready to purchase 10 American air defense systems, which are vital for intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

According to Ukrainian military analysts from Defense Express, as of April this year, Ukraine had seven fully combat-ready Patriot systems.

According to The New York Times, citing American officials, Washington plans to transfer to Ukraine the Patriot system that was based in Israel after its modernization.

Earlier, on May 5, Reuters, citing its own sources, noted that Ukraine's Western allies are negotiating the supply of additional Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv and are seeking to reach an agreement before the NATO summit, which will be held at the end of June. At the same time, according to the source, the United States and Greece were considered among the potential suppliers of these systems.