Grain exports this season are 58% higher than last year
Kyiv • UNN
Since July 1, Ukraine has exported 11.739 million tons of grain, up 58.2% year-on-year. The exports include 6.798 million tons of wheat, 1.551 million tons of barley and 3.120 million tons of corn.
Since the beginning of the new marketing year, which began on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 11.7 million tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.
Details
As of October 11, Ukraine exported 11.739 mln tonnes of grains and pulses in 2024/25 marketing year. This is 58.2% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.
At the same time, 1.291 million tons of grain were exported in October, which is almost twice as much as in the same period last year.
In particular, in 2024/25 MY, it has already been exported:
- wheat - 6.798 million tons;
- barley - 1.551 million tons;
- rye - 10.5 thousand tons;
- corn - 3.120 million tons.
Flour exports amounted to 21.2 thousand tons.
