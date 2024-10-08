Ukraine's exports increased by 36% in 9 months - Shmyhal

Ukraine's exports in January-September 2024 amounted to almost 100 million tons, up 36% year-on-year. In monetary terms, this amounts to $28.9 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday following a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Revenues from Ukrainian exports are one of the main sources of our financial stability. In January-September 2024, Ukrainian exports amounted to almost 100 million tons. This is 36% more than last year. That is, we exported as much in 9 months as we did in the whole of last year. In monetary terms, this is $28.9 billion," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, this was made possible "thanks to the functioning of the Black Sea sea corridor, thanks to state support for Ukrainian exporters, thanks to the diligent work of entrepreneurs in export-oriented sectors of the economy.

