Ukraine's trade deficit in goods reached $20.5 billion: where we sold and where we bought the most

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-September this year amounted to $20.5 billion, which is 5.1% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

Details

According to customs data, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $81.9 billion in 9 months of 2024.

"In January-September 2024, Ukraine imported goods worth $51.2 billion and exported goods worth $30.7 billion," the report says.

Taxed imports, as indicated, amounted to $42.5 billion, which is 83% of total imported goods.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:

China - $10.3 billion,

Poland - $5 billion,

Germany - $3.9 billion.

Ukraine exported most of its products to the United States:

Poland - by $3.6 billion,

Spain - by $2.1 billion,

Germany - by $2.1 billion.

In the total volume of goods imported in January-September 2024, the following categories of goods accounted for 65%:

machinery, equipment and transport - $17.7 billion,

chemical products - $8.8 billion,

fuel and energy - $6.8 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:

food products - $17.9 billion,

metals and metal products - $3.4 billion,

machinery, equipment and transport - $2.5 billion.

