Ukraine's trade deficit in goods reached $20.5 billion: where we sold and where we bought the most
Kyiv • UNN
The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-September 2024 amounted to USD 20.5 billion, which is 5.1% more than last year. Imports amounted to $51.2 billion, while exports amounted to $30.7 billion.
The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-September this year amounted to $20.5 billion, which is 5.1% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, UNN reports.
Details
According to customs data, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $81.9 billion in 9 months of 2024.
"In January-September 2024, Ukraine imported goods worth $51.2 billion and exported goods worth $30.7 billion," the report says.
Taxed imports, as indicated, amounted to $42.5 billion, which is 83% of total imported goods.
Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:
- China - $10.3 billion,
- Poland - $5 billion,
- Germany - $3.9 billion.
Ukraine exported most of its products to the United States:
- Poland - by $3.6 billion,
- Spain - by $2.1 billion,
- Germany - by $2.1 billion.
In the total volume of goods imported in January-September 2024, the following categories of goods accounted for 65%:
- machinery, equipment and transport - $17.7 billion,
- chemical products - $8.8 billion,
- fuel and energy - $6.8 billion.
The top three most exported goods from Ukraine are the following:
- food products - $17.9 billion,
- metals and metal products - $3.4 billion,
- machinery, equipment and transport - $2.5 billion.
