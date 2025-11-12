$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2654 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24590 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31023 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 50844 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54759 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84425 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45324 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70152 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56601 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23971 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The AtlanticNovember 11, 10:19 PM • 22171 views
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 15632 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 8266 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideo02:27 AM • 16354 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 4654 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84425 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 59870 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 70152 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56602 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 104878 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Brazil
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 3922 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 5058 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 20011 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 35098 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 40015 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Spotify
Leopard 2

Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24653 views

This morning, an extraordinary government meeting was held, at which Herman Halushchenko was suspended from his duties as Minister of Justice. Lyudmyla Suhak, Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, was appointed as acting minister.

Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice

The government has suspended Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who previously served as Energy Minister, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

This morning, an extraordinary government meeting was held. A decision was made to suspend Herman Halushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice.

- Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to the Prime Minister, "by government decision, the duties of the minister were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sugak."

Halushchenko's reaction

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko. I fully agree: a political decision must be made first, and only then should all the details be sorted out. I am not clinging to the position of minister and will not. I believe that suspension during the investigation is a civilized and correct scenario," Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

He added: "I will defend myself legally and prove my position."

Recall

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 2384 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Herman Halushchenko