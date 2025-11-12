Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice

The government has suspended Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who previously served as Energy Minister, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

This morning, an extraordinary government meeting was held. A decision was made to suspend Herman Halushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice. - Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to the Prime Minister, "by government decision, the duties of the minister were assigned to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmyla Sugak."

Halushchenko's reaction

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko. I fully agree: a political decision must be made first, and only then should all the details be sorted out. I am not clinging to the position of minister and will not. I believe that suspension during the investigation is a civilized and correct scenario," Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

He added: "I will defend myself legally and prove my position."

Recall

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

