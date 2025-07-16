$41.820.01
Government resignation delayed: another clash between Honcharenko and Hetmantsev

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is being delayed due to a tax law and six military issues. MP Oleksandr Honcharenko calls for blocking the Verkhovna Rada rostrum, while ministers leave the hall.

Government resignation delayed: another clash between Honcharenko and Hetmantsev

The resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is being delayed. People's Deputy Oleksandr Honcharenko is again calling for a blockade of the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada. There is another clash between him and the head of the VR Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev, UNN reports.

Details

The resignation of the Government will clearly be later….Now this tax law is being delayed and then the hall demands to vote on 6 more military issues. Some ministers entered the hall, sat in the government box and left. In short, for now Shmyhal is saved by soy

- wrote People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram. 

This is not your rostrum, you piece of sh*t@

- shouted Honcharenko.

Today, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will be dismissed.

Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers15.07.25, 09:35 • 118323 views

Context

On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine to the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko

On July 15, the statement on the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

 Yulia Svyrydenko, whom Zelenskyy offered to head the government, outlined priority tasks: strengthening the economy, expanding programs to support Ukrainians, and scaling up weapons production. She emphasized deregulation, expenditure reduction, and entrepreneurship protection.

 UNN sources reported that today, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will take place. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will be present at it and will present candidates for ministerial positions.  

 People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko refused to replace Rustem Umerov as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Therefore, Denys Shmyhal's candidacy was proposed. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
