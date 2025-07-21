Government liquidated Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Ministry of Environmental Protection: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. The functions of the liquidated ministries will be performed by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

A decision was made to rename the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine. A decision was made to liquidate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and transfer their functions to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine. - Melnychuk reported.

It is noted that the successor to the property, rights and obligations of the liquidated ministries is the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture. A commission for the liquidation of the said ministries was also formed and the regulation on the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine was approved.

Recall

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. In particular, Oleksiy Sobolev was appointed Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

The Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and merged the Ministry of National Unity with it.