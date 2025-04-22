Gold reached a record high amid concerns about the Fed after Trump's words

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32683 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 109020 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57861 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54758 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53901 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34946 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28849 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78233 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53910 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
41%
750 mm
Popular news

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

April 21, 10:36 PM • 3506 views

Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

April 21, 11:04 PM • 9490 views

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 7698 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

12:32 AM • 30267 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 11765 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 50221 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 108980 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 44253 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 51858 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78206 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Kiper

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 24170 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 27653 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 25119 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 58575 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 60263 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

Gold reached a record high amid concerns about the Fed after Trump's words

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The price of gold soared to record highs, exceeding $3486 per ounce, due to fears that Trump would fire the head of the Fed. This triggered a flight from the dollar and American assets.

Gold reached a record high amid concerns about the Fed after Trump's words

Gold continued its rapid growth, reaching a record high, amid fears that US President Donald Trump may fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, provoking a "flight" from US stocks, bonds and the dollar, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Bullion exceeded $3,486 an ounce after jumping 2.9% on Monday. Trump called on the Fed to immediately cut interest rates, which is seen as a threat to the independence of the US central bank, which sent the dollar to its lowest level since 2023.

"The rapid rise in gold this year tells me that markets trust the US less than ever," said Li Liang Le, an analyst at Kallanish Index Services. - The story of "Trump's trade" has turned into the story of "sell America."

Gold has risen by a third in 2025, amid trade tensions rattling markets and undermining confidence in dollar assets, which has strengthened some traditional safe-haven assets. Inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and central bank purchases have supported the rally, and prices have risen every month this year.

Banks have become increasingly positive on gold, as this year's rally has become stronger and stronger. Among them, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts that the metal could reach $4,000 an ounce by the middle of next year.

However, the rapid recent growth has stretched some closely watched indicators, suggesting that the rise may stop at some point. The 14-day relative strength index of bullion - a measure of the pace and intensity of movements - exceeded 79, which is above the level of 70, which may indicate that the asset is overbought.

Gold for immediate delivery traded 1.8% higher at $3,484.38 an ounce at 11:25 am in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell again after falling 0.7% on Monday. Silver was little changed in price, while palladium and platinum rose.

The jump in bullion prices has lifted mining stocks. In Hong Kong, shares of Zijin Mining Group Co., a leading Chinese metal producer, rose more than 6% on Tuesday. This year they have grown by more than a quarter.

Gold breaks records due to weak dollar and continued trade war fears21.04.2025, 09:03 • 4260 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Singapore
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$88,390.90
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,503.69
Ethereum
$1,584.55