Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
06:59 AM • 686 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

05:47 AM • 11245 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 27027 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 43444 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 29052 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 34116 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 53478 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72187 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 58563 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69081 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Gold breaks records due to weak dollar and continued trade war fears

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

Gold set a new price record, surpassing $3385 per ounce. This happened due to the weakening of the dollar to a 2024 low, Trump's criticism of the Fed, and trade fears.

Gold breaks records due to weak dollar and continued trade war fears

Gold prices have risen to a record level, as a new surge in the weakness of the US dollar, criticism of the Federal Reserve by US President Donald Trump, and persistent fears about a trade war underpinned demand for the safe-haven asset, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Bullion soared in price above $3385 per ounce, as the US currency fell to its lowest level since the start of 2024. Trump mused about firing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, while also advocating for lower interest rates. Chicago Federal Bank President Austan Goolsbee warned against attempts to limit the monetary authority's independence.

"Dismissing Powell not only undermines the principle of central bank independence but also risks politicizing US monetary policy in a way that markets would find unsettling," said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. If confidence in the Fed is questioned, it could undermine confidence in the dollar and accelerate flows into safe-haven assets, including gold, he said.

The precious metal has repeatedly soared to record levels this year, as the trade conflict has upset markets, undermining appetite for risky assets while also accelerating a rapid shift into safe havens. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have risen for the past 12 weeks, the longest streak since 2022. Central banks are also adding the metal to their reserves, supporting steady global demand.

Regarding trade, China warned that it opposes any party reaching an agreement at the expense of Beijing's interests, according to the country's Ministry of Commerce. Data due this week, including revised forecasts from the International Monetary Fund, could heighten concerns about a global slowdown.

Banks have become increasingly positive about the outlook for gold as this year's rally has grown stronger, the publication writes. This includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasting that the metal could reach $4000 by the middle of next year.

Spot gold rose 1.8% to reach $3385.36 an ounce and traded at $3383.67 at 11:33 in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%. Silver recovered early losses and moved higher, platinum was little changed in price, and palladium declined.

Oil fell amid the focus on the "truce" in Russia's war against Ukraine, US-Iran talks21.04.25, 08:32 • 1344 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Singapore
China
Brent
$67.08
Bitcoin
$87,548.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,396.60
Ethereum
$1,649.53