Oil fell amid the focus on the "truce" in Russia's war against Ukraine, US-Iran talks

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 20005 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 39049 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 25371 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 31121 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 52159 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68768 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 57968 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67553 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 34143 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 27221 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Publications
Exclusives
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 18657 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 10860 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 20243 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 17240 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 50437 views
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 34993 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 37468 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68761 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 54259 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 53252 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67549 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 37724 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 39069 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 39746 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 73357 views
Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Oil fell amid the focus on the "truce" in Russia's war against Ukraine, US-Iran talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Oil prices fell: Brent below $67, WTI to $63. This happened amid concerns about the impact of the US trade war on demand and monitoring talks between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear program, which could affect supplies.

Oil fell amid the focus on the "truce" in Russia's war against Ukraine, US-Iran talks

Oil prices fell as traders were concerned about the impact of the U.S.-led trade war on energy demand, while monitoring talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear program, writes UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

Brent crude fell 2% to below $67 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate approached $63. Data expected to show how U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies are affecting the global economy could provide new evidence of a slowdown, including a revised International Monetary Fund forecast.

Iran's Foreign Minister said his country had reached the "best understanding" with the United States on a set of principles after Saturday's talks on Tehran's nuclear program. The discussions, which lasted more than three hours, will resume on Wednesday in Oman and could affect supplies of Iranian crude oil.

"Everything around indicates a bearish sentiment - from macroeconomic fundamentals to geopolitics," said Gao Jian, an analyst at Qisheng Futures Co. "The main risk remains concern about economic recession."

Oil prices have fallen sharply this month, at one point reaching a four-year low, fueled by investor fears that the onslaught of tariffs and counter-tariffs between the U.S. and its major trading partners, including China, would undermine oil demand. The decline was exacerbated by the OPEC+ decision to resume production at a faster-than-expected pace, which revived fears of a surplus.

"The U.S.-Iran nuclear talks appear to be making relatively good progress, helping to alleviate a rather large supply risk hanging over the oil market," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. "It's still early days, but the fact that further talks are planned suggests that we are at least moving in the right direction."

Trading volumes may be lower than usual in Monday's session as some countries observe Easter holidays. At the same time, contango pricing - a bearish pattern - has returned to parts of the futures curve, with some long-term contracts trading above short-term ones.

In Ukraine, meanwhile, as noted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported violations of the Easter truce by Kremlin forces, announced by Russian dictator vladimir putin. Earlier, the U.S. offered allies a possible easing of sanctions against Russia in the event of a sustained ceasefire.

"This day was not enough for Moscow": Zelenskyy summed up the results of the Russian "Easter truce"21.04.25, 01:08 • 4144 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Singapore
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
