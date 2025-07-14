Gold hits three-week peak, silver nears 14-year high

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:59 AM • 2252 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 9236 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 13553 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 27562 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 31091 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 51586 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 78282 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99323 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 114561 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 109785 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 19697 views
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 19498 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 21280 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 21757 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests02:10 AM • 16858 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 240554 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 235650 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 218856 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 237822 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 266467 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 25650 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 24016 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 109786 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 74772 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 78411 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Gold hits three-week peak, silver nears 14-year high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Gold prices rose to a three-week high, and silver approached a 14-year high, amid demand for safe-haven assets following Trump's tariff threats. Investors are awaiting US inflation data and a possible rate easing by the Fed.

Gold hits three-week peak, silver nears 14-year high

Gold prices reached a three-week high on Monday, driven by demand for safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that silver is trading near a 14-year high, writes UNN.

Details

The price of spot gold rose by 0.1% to $3359.69 per ounce as of 06:37 GMT (09:37 Kyiv time), reaching its highest level since June 23 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose by 0.3% to $3373.30.

"We are seeing a return of safe-haven demand due to uncertainty regarding the implementation of US international trade tariff policies," said OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong.

"The short-term outlook for gold looks positive, and if gold prices can close above $3360, they could potentially rise above the next resistance level at $3435," he said.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the EU starting August 1, after weeks of negotiations with major US trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade agreement. Both the EU and Mexico called these tariffs unfair and destructive, while the EU stated that it would continue to suspend retaliatory measures against US tariffs until early August and would continue to push for a negotiated settlement.

We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffs12.07.25, 18:23 • 14229 views

Investors are now awaiting US inflation data for June, to be released on Tuesday, for more information on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Markets are currently pricing in a Fed rate cut of just over 50 basis points by December.

Gold, often seen as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainty, typically performs well in a low-interest rate environment.

Restraining gold's rise, the dollar index rose 0.2% against a basket of competing currencies, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In the week ended July 8, gold speculators reduced net long positions by 1,855 contracts to 134,842.

Spot silver prices rose 1.5% to $38.93 an ounce, platinum fell 1% to $1384.81, and palladium fell 0.7% to $1208.15.

The impact of "Trump's tariffs": the dollar plunges to its lowest levels due to uncertainty in global trade07.07.25, 12:51 • 1488 views

According to Bloomberg, silver is trading near a 14-year high, thanks to investors seeking alternatives to near-record gold prices and the perceived risk of Washington imposing additional tariffs on metals, which would lead to a reduction in physical supply.

Spot silver prices rose 1.6% in Asian trading after a 4% increase last week, which pushed it to its highest level since 2011. The apparent cost of borrowing the precious metal for a month exceeded 6% compared to a typical level close to zero, indicating increased market tension.

Meanwhile, the spread between London spot and September futures contracts in New York remains extremely wide, as it was at the beginning of the year, when fears of tariffs provoked a sharp increase in gold and silver shipments from London to the US, leading to price increases, the publication writes.

"Demand for silver is currently growing amid the threat of trade wars and the fact that bullion has become unavailable to many potential buyers," said Priyanka Sachdeva, an analyst at Phillip Nova Pte Ltd. Although the metal is not currently subject to Trump's tariffs, "physical and industrial players in the US want to secure supplies before potential tariffs are announced," she added.

This year, the metal has risen by 35%, surpassing gold's 28% increase. It has a dual function: it is a safe-haven asset, as well as an industrial material used in solar panels. According to the industry group Silver Institute, the market is on track for its fifth year of deficit.

Oil prices rose amid investor expectations of Trump's statement on Russia14.07.25, 08:28 • 2286 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9