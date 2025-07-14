$41.820.00
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
04:09 AM • 17767 views
July 13, 06:39 PM • 22969 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 45774 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 75007 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 97225 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 113800 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 105501 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 84016 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 233406 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 228627 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Publications
Exclusives
Oil prices rose amid investor expectations of Trump's statement on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Oil prices rose by more than 2% due to expectations of new US sanctions against Russia. Increased production by Saudi Arabia and uncertainty with tariffs limit price growth.

Oil prices rose amid investor expectations of Trump's statement on Russia

Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to Friday's gain of more than 2%. Investors are awaiting new US sanctions against Russia, which could affect global supplies. However, increased Saudi Arabian production and continued uncertainty over tariffs limited the rise. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

By 04:00 GMT (07:00 Kyiv time), Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $70.51 per barrel, extending Friday's 2.51% gain. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose to $68.59, up 14 cents after rising 2.82% in the previous session.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. On Monday, he is expected to make an "important statement" regarding Russia.

"Putin speaks nicely, and then bombs everyone": Trump promised Ukraine missiles for Patriot14.07.25, 04:09 • 3206 views

Trump expressed frustration with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's actions regarding the lack of progress in ending the war in Ukraine and Russia's intensifying bombing of Ukrainian cities.

In an attempt to pressure Moscow for good-faith peace talks with Ukraine, a bipartisan US bill providing for sanctions against Russia gained momentum in Congress last week, but it is still awaiting Trump's support.

Four EU sources said after Sunday's meeting that European Union officials are close to agreeing on an 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which will include a reduction in the price cap on Russian oil.

EU agrees on 18th package of sanctions against Russia with reduction in price cap for Russian oil - Reuters14.07.25, 04:38 • 2566 views

Last week, Brent crude prices rose 3%, while WTI crude prices rose approximately 2.2% for the week after the International Energy Agency said the global oil market could be tighter than it appears, amid demand supported by peak summer refinery operations to meet travel and power generation needs.

However, ANZ analysts noted that price increases were limited by data showing that Saudi Arabia increased oil production above its quota within the supply agreement with OPEC and its allies.

According to customs data released on Monday, China's oil imports in June increased by 7.4% to 49.89 million tons compared to the same period last year, equivalent to 12.14 million barrels per day, reaching the highest daily figure since August 2023.

China is likely to continue accumulating inventories, but with storage volumes at 95% of the peak level reached in 2020, these inventories are likely to appear in "visible" Western markets, which play a key role in pricing, putting downward pressure on them, according to a note from J.P. Morgan's research team to clients.

Investors are also monitoring the results of US negotiations with key trading partners on tariffs, which could affect global economic growth and fuel demand.

We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffs12.07.25, 18:23 • 14182 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
JPMorgan Chase
OPEC
United States Congress
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
Saudi Arabia
China
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
