World gold prices fell on November 26 after data showing accelerating inflation in the United States was released, reinforcing expectations of further interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

As of 8:17 a.m. Singapore time, the spot price of gold had fallen by 0.2% to $3,578.72 per troy ounce. Meanwhile, silver rose by 0.6% to $41.51 per ounce.

During the previous trading session, gold briefly fell below $3,500 per ounce, but ended trading up 0.9%.

What is weighing on gold prices

In October, the core personal consumption expenditures price index in the United States rose by 3.3% year-on-year, reaching its highest level since 2023. This strengthened expectations of a Fed rate hike as early as December.

According to Bloomberg, gold fell significantly in 2026 amid the war between the United States and Iran, which caused energy prices to rise, inflation to accelerate, and the monetary policies of the world's leading economies to tighten.

The strengthening dollar is putting additional pressure on the precious metal, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. New U.S. tariffs could also lead to a further increase in consumer prices.

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