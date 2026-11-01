Ghosts, mysterious figures, and eerie sounds: Hollywood stars share their paranormal encounters on Halloween

In honor of Halloween, Hollywood celebrities shared stories about mysterious events they experienced in their own homes and while filming. Jennifer Aniston, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and other stars spoke about encounters with alleged ghosts, inexplicable sounds, and strange phenomena. E! News published a collection of their stories, UNN reports.

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Friends star Jennifer Aniston recalled how music would turn on by itself and household appliances would malfunction in her former Los Angeles home. The actress even invited a specialist to “cleanse” the house of spirits. During the ritual, she said, a plate and a massive ashtray cracked.

Demi Lovato is convinced that a mysterious girl named Emily lived in her childhood home. The singer claimed that she spoke with her as a child, and later her younger sister told a similar story.

Which other stars spoke about encounters with ghosts

Ariana Grande recalled a frightening trip to a cemetery in Kansas. According to the singer, she felt an inexplicable fear and smelled sulfur, and allegedly saw three demonic faces in a photograph she took. The artist later deleted the picture.

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Jessica Chastain said that while staying in a London house, she saw the lights turning on by themselves in the middle of the night. The actress asked the invisible “guest” to let her get some sleep, after which the strange phenomena, according to her, stopped.

Singer Sting also claimed that he saw a ghost in his own 16th-century house in England. The musician said that he woke up and noticed a woman with a baby in the corner of the room, who soon disappeared.

And Courteney Cox recalled an incident in which a courier, after delivering a package, asked whether she knew about the ghosts in the house. When the actress asked him about it, he replied that he could see someone behind her.

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