Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
08:22 AM • 570 views
Emergency power outages are possible across Ukraine; following Russian attack on Dnipro, power partially restored
October 30, 02:26 AM • 29636 views
Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk
October 29, 10:25 PM • 28797 views
The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction
October 29, 09:16 PM • 25820 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district
October 29, 05:11 PM • 32062 views
The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia
October 29, 03:11 PM • 32249 views
In Lviv region, an electric train collided with a Mercedes: the female driver was hospitalizedPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 02:18 PM • 43876 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
October 29, 12:58 PM • 25082 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
October 29, 12:13 PM • 24263 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
October 29, 12:06 PM • 19498 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 20545 views
Trump inspired Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine — Le MondeOctober 29, 11:52 PM • 12643 views
"The convoy will soon set out for the city": Melania Trump spoke about a humanitarian mission to the occupied city of OleshkyOctober 30, 12:50 AM • 12992 views
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNSOctober 30, 01:24 AM • 12597 views
The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity04:31 AM • 23167 views
Publications
How cleaning affects the energy of the home07:51 AM • 2488 views
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhotoOctober 29, 05:55 PM • 24658 views
World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the diseaseOctober 29, 05:38 PM • 24602 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect UkrainiansOctober 29, 02:30 PM • 28500 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
October 29, 02:18 PM • 43878 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship08:10 AM • 684 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 20645 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 19489 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 20863 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 24276 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Su-34
Technology
Starlink
Brent Crude

Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Ian McKellen said goodbye to Patrick Stewart, who died at the age of 86. The actors had been friends for more than 50 years and appeared together in "X-Men."

Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship

Ian McKellen joined the many stars who paid tribute to the late Patrick Stewart when he honored his friend on Thursday, following the death of the theater and screen star the previous day, October 29, at the age of 86. UNN writes about this, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

87-year-old McKellen recalled his 50-year friendship with the legendary actor, as well as the shortsighted advice he gave Stewart to turn down the role in "Star Trek," which made him an international star.

As a result, he followed in Stewart's footsteps and agreed to appear alongside him in the 2000 film "X-Men," while also cementing his own global popularity by playing Gandalf in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

McKellen paid tribute to his late friend by posting on Instagram a majestic photograph of Stewart in academic robes at the University of Huddersfield.

"Above all, Patrick was defined by the fact that he was born and raised in Yorkshire, a proud county in the north of England that he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accent and in the blunt honesty with which he said what he thought and felt," McKellen wrote. "Yorkshire people do not like half-truths or avoiding important questions. He was open about everything that made him someone you could rely on, admire, and, in my case, love."

The "X-Men" actor recalled how they met "as ambitious young actors" while working with the Royal Shakespeare Company "half a century ago," although at the time they were performing in different plays.

Legendary Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.

The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has died30.10.26, 00:56 • 20649 views

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
England