Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship

Ian McKellen joined the many stars who paid tribute to the late Patrick Stewart when he honored his friend on Thursday, following the death of the theater and screen star the previous day, October 29, at the age of 86. UNN writes about this, citing the Daily Mail.

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87-year-old McKellen recalled his 50-year friendship with the legendary actor, as well as the shortsighted advice he gave Stewart to turn down the role in "Star Trek," which made him an international star.

As a result, he followed in Stewart's footsteps and agreed to appear alongside him in the 2000 film "X-Men," while also cementing his own global popularity by playing Gandalf in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

McKellen paid tribute to his late friend by posting on Instagram a majestic photograph of Stewart in academic robes at the University of Huddersfield.

"Above all, Patrick was defined by the fact that he was born and raised in Yorkshire, a proud county in the north of England that he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accent and in the blunt honesty with which he said what he thought and felt," McKellen wrote. "Yorkshire people do not like half-truths or avoiding important questions. He was open about everything that made him someone you could rely on, admire, and, in my case, love."

The "X-Men" actor recalled how they met "as ambitious young actors" while working with the Royal Shakespeare Company "half a century ago," although at the time they were performing in different plays.

Legendary Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.

The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has died