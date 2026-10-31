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“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a plane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

Actress Selma Blair commented for the first time on her arrest and apologized to those she may have frightened or offended. The defense links the incident to a medical condition.

“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a plane

American actress Selma Blair has spoken publicly for the first time since her arrest on assault charges following an incident on a plane earlier this month, apologizing to those I disappointed. UNN reports this, citing NBC News.

Details

The 54-year-old star of "Cruel Intentions" shared a video on Instagram on Friday, October 30, saying that although her lawyers had advised her not to discuss the case, she takes the legal matter "very seriously."

"To those I disappointed, whom I hurt, whom I frightened or alarmed, I am deeply sorry," Blair said.

At the beginning of her video, Blair said: "I know I have been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11, and you deserve to hear directly from me. And I apologize that it took so long."

In her video, Blair defended her reputation, saying that causing harm to others is not in her nature.

"However, I can tell you something very simple and true: I have never in my life wanted to hurt or frighten anyone," Blair said.

She thanked everyone who had expressed their love and support for her.

"It means so much to me and to my son, who is my whole world, as well as to Scout, who is also doing fine," she said, referring to her guide dog.

"So now I will take care of my health and my son, and I will think of all of you with gratitude and love," she said as she concluded her video.

What happened

According to New York authorities, Blair was flying on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York when she allegedly used "physical aggression" and was removed from the plane. Two flight attendants were injured, one of whom was taken to a hospital, the U.S. Port Authority said.

The actress was charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection with her alleged actions after the flight. She is accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer who took her to the hospital, and later kicking a nurse at the hospital. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

What her lawyer says

Blair's lawyer told the court that her actions were the result of an extreme medical emergency, citing diagnoses of multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

In 2018, Blair said she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects healthy cells in the central nervous system, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

At a hearing on October 12, her lawyer, Sean Barnes, told the judge that he did not believe the assault was intentional and that the actress had missed several doses of medication, as well as fallen and hit her head during the flight.

A representative for Blair separately stated in a statement that Blair "experienced an extreme medical emergency that caused the alleged actions."

The hearing in the case has been postponed until January 19, the prosecutor's office said.

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Julia Shramko

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