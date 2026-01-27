$43.130.01
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 10403 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 9578 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 7756 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 16252 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21448 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 15780 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18250 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32930 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82283 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

Germany considers scenario of Russian attack in "two to three years" - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The German armed forces are preparing for a worst-case scenario of a Russian attack on NATO in two to three years. Lieutenant General Funke does not rule out thousands of wounded daily and hybrid threats.

Germany considers scenario of Russian attack in "two to three years" - The Times

One of the worst-case scenarios that the German armed forces are preparing for "in just two to three years" involves a Russian attack on NATO, where German armed forces are at the center of events from the first hours, The Times reports, writes UNN.

"Russia launches a full-scale aggressive war against NATO, and German armed forces are at the center of events from the first hours. A 4,800-strong mechanized infantry brigade strikes from a forward base in Lithuania, before another 15,000 rapid reaction troops are deployed to the front within days.

Over the following weeks, tens of thousands of allied soldiers arrive at German North Sea ports to be transported east by road and rail routes affected by Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, and possibly long-range missile strikes.

Soon, hundreds of casualties are transported back daily for treatment, overwhelming German hospitals on a scale comparable to the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the worst-case scenario that Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, head of the German Armed Forces Support Command (UstgKdoBw), is preparing his country for in just two to three years," the publication writes.

He told The Times: "While in Afghanistan I had, unfortunately, a large but manageable number of wounded, now I have to plan for the possibility of a thousand wounded a day. The closer you look at it, the more complex it becomes and the harder it is to imagine."

"What worries me now... is the hybrid side, the covert side: sabotage, sleeper cells, some targeted attacks. I cannot rule out the use of long-range missiles. But I think the hybrid threat is very high," Funke said.

"It is important for us to maintain Germany as a logistics hub and manage supply lines as long and smoothly as possible, meaning if one route fails, we will have the opportunity to use others," he noted.

Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ11/27/25, 10:20 AM • 16124 views

