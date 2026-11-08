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Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles for them — Pistorius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany's resources for transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine have been exhausted. He called on other countries to increase their assistance.

Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles for them — Pistorius

Germany's ability to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and missiles for them has now been exhausted. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports citing Focus.

Details

According to Pistorius, Germany has already transferred several Patriot systems and a certain number of missiles for them to Ukraine.

We will not be able to replenish what we are providing now for the time being; this would result in gaps in our defenses for which we cannot assume responsibility. We cannot do more at the moment

- the German defense minister stated.

He added that other states must now take on a greater burden in this regard. The issue will be on the agenda of the Ukraine Contact Group in mid-November.

Reminder

In September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany would additionally provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles from its own stocks. These are interceptor missiles for the PAC-2 type Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options02.11.26, 03:17 • 23141 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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