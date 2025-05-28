Germany allocates 5 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine: details of the agreement

The Federal Republic of Germany has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 5 billion euros. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany.

Details

The Ministers of Defense of Germany and Ukraine, Boris Pistorius and Rustem Umerov, signed an agreement on financing long-range weapons produced in Ukraine. The two countries also concluded a contract regarding the defense-industrial complex.

As noted in the German Ministry of Defense, these funds for aid will be allocated from funds already approved by the Bundestag. They added that partial direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as cooperation between the defense agencies of the two countries, is the goal of the German government to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Additionally

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin will continue military support for Ukraine and will finance a significant part of Starlink.

Recall

Earlier, Friedrich Merz stated that Germany will do everything possible to ensure that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline does not work.