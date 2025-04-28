$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

German startup announces imminent arrival of fully autonomous strike drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

German startup Stark has announced the technological feasibility of fully automated drones. The war in Ukraine has accelerated investment in this area, but there are ethical and legal issues.

German startup announces imminent arrival of fully autonomous strike drones

The era of fully automated strike drones is becoming technologically feasible. This was stated by the German startup Stark, which specializes in the development of drones against the background of the escalation of the global race for the invention of weapons capable of independently selecting and hitting targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

Managing Director of the Munich-based company Stark, Philip Lockwood, said that the deployment of next-generation drones that do not require human approval to select and strike targets has already become achievable.

Russia's war in Ukraine has accelerated investment in drone technology. Some companies are preparing to release high-precision and lethal devices at a price significantly lower than the cost of tanks or missiles. Many unmanned systems can already move autonomously and track moving targets.

Ukraine is rapidly increasing drone production for defense and strikes against the Russian Federation - ISW28.04.25, 02:58 • 5100 views

Although the EU has expressed support for a ban on fully autonomous weapons, it has yet to adopt legislation on the issue. And efforts to conclude an international treaty within the UN that would enshrine such a ban are progressing slowly.

But Lockwood, who previously headed the innovation department at NATO, warned that other regions may have fewer doubts about deploying such weapons.

I think we should make sure that our adversaries, such as Russia and China... don't worry about how these systems are used 

– he said.

Stark's first drone, the OWE-V, launched last week, has built-in software that allows it to make real-time decisions to avoid other combat systems. It can also launch vertically and hit targets up to 100 km away.

Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of cooperation in the production of drones with representatives of the Turkish government13.03.25, 17:21 • 14818 views

Lockwood said the company has controls in place to ensure that a human "is aware" of any decisions made.

At this stage, we are not sure about reducing these controls

– he said.

Traditional arms manufacturers have refuted claims by their new competitors that drones, which can cost from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands of euros, will allow governments to replace some of the large costs of armaments.

Addition

The American company Anduril has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the growing demand for new technologies. Hundreds of its Altius-600M drones have been purchased by the Pentagon and sent to the front lines of Ukraine. Among other companies is the Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar.

Russia is recruiting women from various countries to produce Shahed drones - Bloomberg25.04.25, 14:31 • 4205 views

In Europe, in addition to the Munich-based competitor Helsing and the reconnaissance drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, founded by Florian Seidel, who is also behind Stark, among the startups in this industry that are trying to increase their popularity is Tekever, which creates drones for intelligence and surveillance.

Reminder

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated that 97%-98% of components for drones are produced in Ukraine, and one drone manufacturer has 100% of components made in Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

