Russia is recruiting women from various countries to produce Shahed drones - Bloomberg

Russians are recruiting young women from all over the world to work in their factories that produce drones. The occupiers are attacking Ukrainian cities with these drones and killing Ukrainians. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

In early April, about 60 people, including young women and their parents, gathered at the University of Botswana for a meeting with their compatriots. They urged these women to gather and move to the city of Alabuga in Tatarstan.

These women were offered to work within the Alabuga Start project: they are offered to "find an official well-paid job and create a bright future".

To participate in the project, candidates must pass tests in "business simulation" and basic Russian, as well as have a secondary education, a valid passport and a medical certificate. The program includes accommodation in a hostel for $44 per month and an initial monthly salary of up to $860.

Formally, these women are supposed to work as technicians and waitresses, but in fact they are creating Shahed — 136 attack drones, which the Russians are using to terrorize Ukraine.

