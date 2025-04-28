Ukraine is rapidly increasing drone production for defense and strikes against the Russian Federation - ISW

Ukraine has significantly strengthened its drone capabilities in combination with traditional capabilities to prevent Russian attacks across the front line. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to quickly increase domestic drone production and purchase foreign UAVs, which contributes to the defense of the front line, and is also conducting a long-term campaign of long-range strikes targeting Russian critical energy and defense industrial facilities deep inside Russia, disrupting and undermining the production and logistics of the Russian army.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are increasingly using fiber-optic drones to strike each other's positions, and have successfully used FPVs to intercept large reconnaissance drones in recent months. - analysts say.

They also observe the rapid pace at which Ukraine and Russia have managed to conceptualize, deploy, and implement near-continuous technological innovations and battlefield-adjusted tactics to optimize combat dynamics.

Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are implementing new adaptations within months, not years, and are constantly experimenting, reinforcing the feedback loop of increasing reliance on technology and tactical innovation to maintain battlefield advantages - ISW indicates.

Analysts conclude that the innovations and operational concepts being formed in Ukraine will "lay the foundation for the future of war."

Recall

From the beginning of 2025 until the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative." This was announced by Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová. She recalled that last year her country provided Ukraine with about 1.5 million units of artillery ammunition of various calibers. This year, according to her, funding for new purchases is secured until approximately autumn.

