About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
April 27, 04:20 PM

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is rapidly increasing drone production for defense and strikes against the Russian Federation - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Ukraine is actively developing drone production and purchasing them abroad to defend the front line and attack important facilities in Russia. Both sides are rapidly implementing technological innovations.

Ukraine is rapidly increasing drone production for defense and strikes against the Russian Federation - ISW

Ukraine has significantly strengthened its drone capabilities in combination with traditional capabilities to prevent Russian attacks across the front line. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to quickly increase domestic drone production and purchase foreign UAVs, which contributes to the defense of the front line, and is also conducting a long-term campaign of long-range strikes targeting Russian critical energy and defense industrial facilities deep inside Russia, disrupting and undermining the production and logistics of the Russian army.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are increasingly using fiber-optic drones to strike each other's positions, and have successfully used FPVs to intercept large reconnaissance drones in recent months.

- analysts say.

They also observe the rapid pace at which Ukraine and Russia have managed to conceptualize, deploy, and implement near-continuous technological innovations and battlefield-adjusted tactics to optimize combat dynamics.

Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are implementing new adaptations within months, not years, and are constantly experimenting, reinforcing the feedback loop of increasing reliance on technology and tactical innovation to maintain battlefield advantages

- ISW indicates.

Analysts conclude that the innovations and operational concepts being formed in Ukraine will "lay the foundation for the future of war."

Recall

From the beginning of 2025 until the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative." This was announced by Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová. She recalled that last year her country provided Ukraine with about 1.5 million units of artillery ammunition of various calibers. This year, according to her, funding for new purchases is secured until approximately autumn.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by force25.04.25, 20:06 • 3011 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Ukraine
