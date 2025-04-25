Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by force

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 3566 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 18102 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 32506 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39360 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 33404 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 38639 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74767 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57148 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90842 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87233 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
2.4m/s
45%
745 mm
Popular news

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 22989 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 27327 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 12972 views

No attempts to force surrender: Ukraine передала США 5 вимог до мирного плану Трампа - The Telegraph

April 25, 08:56 AM • 7406 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 16316 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39360 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74767 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 129396 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 294348 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 183941 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 3376 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 48251 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 40518 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 47644 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 78804 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Zelenskyy stated his agreement with Trump that Ukraine lacks the weapons to reclaim Crimea militarily. He emphasized the possibilities of sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by force

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he agrees with US President Donald Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea with weapons, but there are other ways that can ensure this, reports UNN.

To say that we don't have an army is not correct. I agree with President Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over the Crimean peninsula with weapons. But we have sanction opportunities. The world has opportunities. Other economic pressure, diplomatic pressure to talk about it, to discuss territorial issues, but only after a complete unconditional ceasefire. That is our vision

- said Zelenskyy.

Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea24.04.25, 22:55 • 4304 views

He emphasized that an unconditional ceasefire is an opportunity to talk about everything, and Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, but after a real signal that Russia is ready to end the war.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump said that the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula will remain under the control of Russia, and added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.79
Bitcoin
$95,231.20
S&P 500
$5,508.77
Tesla
$286.08
Газ TTF
$32.55
Золото
$3,296.09
Ethereum
$1,801.85