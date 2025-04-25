Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by force

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he agrees with US President Donald Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea with weapons, but there are other ways that can ensure this, reports UNN.

To say that we don't have an army is not correct. I agree with President Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over the Crimean peninsula with weapons. But we have sanction opportunities. The world has opportunities. Other economic pressure, diplomatic pressure to talk about it, to discuss territorial issues, but only after a complete unconditional ceasefire. That is our vision - said Zelenskyy.

Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea

He emphasized that an unconditional ceasefire is an opportunity to talk about everything, and Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, but after a real signal that Russia is ready to end the war.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump said that the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula will remain under the control of Russia, and added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands this.