Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of cooperation in the production of drones with representatives of the Turkish government
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of Turkey regarding the production of drones and the reconstruction of Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of support and strategic partnership between the countries.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Turkish government and business. They discussed opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones and the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine, reports UNN.
"A meaningful meeting with representatives of the Turkish government and business, which is the result of our agreements with President Erdogan in Ankara. It is important that Turkish business is already represented in Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.
He emphasized that Ukraine appreciates this, as well as assistance and support, including the supply of "Bayraktars".
"Today we discussed efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace, the development of bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones and the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that Ukraine considers Turkey as one of its strategic partners, as well as one of the security guarantee partners, and is ready to ratify the Free Trade Agreement with Turkey during President Erdogan's future visit.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat stated that economic relations between Turkey and Ukraine will develop in any sector.
"This is energy, construction," the minister said.
Addition
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the news that Ukraine had accepted a 30-day ceasefire with Russia as "positive and important", adding that he hopes Moscow will react "constructively".