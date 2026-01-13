German Foreign Minister does not expect US military action against Greenland after meeting with Rubio

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking after talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Monday, said he did not expect the United States to take military action to annex Greenland, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

He welcomed the planned US-Danish talks on the Arctic island and stressed that decisions regarding Greenland and Denmark should be made by these countries and the island's inhabitants.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants Greenland to be under US control, citing strategic importance, Russian and Chinese naval activity in the region, and natural resources. His comments raised concerns as he did not rule out the use of military force.

NATO is working on concrete security plans in the Arctic, which will later be discussed with the United States, Wadephul said.

Wadephul described the talks with Rubio as friendly and intense, noting that both sides were aware that they are close allies and friends.

Increased sanctions against Iran

After talks with Rubio, Wadephul also insisted on strengthening sanctions against Iran's leadership amid nationwide anti-government protests. He said Germany would seek to expand sanctions against Iranian leaders, including their inclusion in the EU's terrorism sanctions regime, which requires unanimous approval.

He called on EU members to reconsider the issue in light of the brutal crackdown on protesters.

Wadephul called Iran a regime that lacks legitimacy among its people, which uses measures against its own population that violate basic humanitarian norms.

He stressed the need for the international community to show solidarity with the Iranian people. He and Rubio reportedly agreed on the importance of coordinated action and aim to work towards a joint G7 statement.

Regarding potential US military action in Iran, Wadephul said that such decisions are the responsibility of Washington and Trump, adding that the US government should announce if and when specific measures will be taken.

Wadephul urges Europeans not to question US commitments

Wadephul also stressed that the partnership between Germany and the United States is strong, effective, and aimed at further development. He said that discussions on joint efforts for a just peace in Ukraine underscored that both sides stand on the same side of history, values, and interests.

Wadephul added that the US is fully politically and militarily connected to Europe within NATO and is committed to defending law and freedom in the Western world. He urged Europeans not to question commitments that are not questioned in Washington, referring to the mutual defense clause of Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Rubio noted in his post on X that during the meeting, both sides "emphasized the importance of the US-German partnership on many shared global challenges," including promoting peace in Ukraine and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Rubio says he will meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week