Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Geographically, the war may spread beyond Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 127619 views

The war started by Russia risks going beyond Ukraine's borders and may involve the use of weapons of mass destruction, Turkey's foreign minister said at the Global Peace Summit.

Geographically, the war may spread beyond Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

The war started by Russia may spread geographically beyond Ukraine. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports .

Geographically, the war may spread beyond Ukraine. We already see polarization at the global level. This war has the risk of using weapons of mass destruction. Today we are here in an effort to avoid these risks and to put an end to the war. We have the Ukrainian formula for peace in front of us and Russia has recently shared some conditions

- Fidan said.

According to him, the Peace Summit could be the last step before a global break.

We believe in the importance of a more holistic, diplomatic strategy to implement the measures that have already been planned. From the very beginning, Turkey has been actively involved in the peace process. The Istanbul talks and the Black Sea Grain Initiative have made some progress. Turkey is always ready to contribute to the process

 ," said Fidan.

Addendum

The Swiss president said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the attention of Russian representatives.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
