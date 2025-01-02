Gas prices in Europe rise after transit through Ukraine is stopped

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134216 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 133375 views
05:55 PM • 57495 views
06:08 PM • 102800 views
06:35 PM • 105008 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153126 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174682 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166818 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 194441 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 183567 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 133382 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 134223 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143948 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135503 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152604 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32672 views

Gas prices in Europe rose by 4.3% after transit through Ukraine was cut off. Traders predict further price increases due to winter frosts and limited alternative supply routes.

European gas prices rose on the first trading day of the new year as the region prepares for winter frosts without one of its key sources of supply. Writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The benchmark gas price rose by 4.3% in January, reaching €51 per megawatt-hour, the highest level since October 2023. Russian gas supplies through Ukraine ceased after the expiration of the transit contract between the two countries, and there is no equivalent alternative to this route.

Traders are watching closely to see if the loss of Russian flows, which have been important for Central European countries, will lead to a faster depletion of gas storage reserves. Gas reserves in Europe are already declining at the fastest rate since 2021, when the gas crisis began. The situation is complicated by the forecast of sub-zero temperatures in a number of countries, which will increase demand for heating. In Slovakia, one of the countries most affected by the supply disruption, temperatures could drop to -7°C by mid-January.

Energy crisis in Moldova: what is known01.01.25, 19:41 • 54549 views

Although Europe is unlikely to be without gas this winter thanks to existing reserves and alternative supplies, traders are already experiencing difficulties with the prospect of replenishing storage before the next heating season. Gas prices for the summer have already exceeded those for the winter of 2025-26, which will make restocking more expensive and difficult.

“There is a growing risk that the EU will enter the (next - ed.) winter with low levels of gas storage, which will make replenishment expensive,” said Arne Lomann Rasmussen, principal analyst at Global Risk Management in Copenhagen. 

Russian pipeline gas is currently supplied to Europe via only one route - through Turkey to Hungary. Deliveries via this route will be closely monitored.

With the cessation of flows through Ukraine, Europe will become even more dependent on liquefied natural gas (LNG), particularly from Russia. Last year, Russia shipped record volumes of LNG to Europe, becoming the second largest supplier after the United States, which recently launched two new export plants.

However, LNG remains a costly option for landlocked Central and Eastern European countries due to the costs of transportation to ports in Germany, Poland, or Greece, regasification, and further transit. Slovakia has estimated that importing gas from the west would cost an additional 177 million euros ($183 million). According to Walter Bolz, former Austrian regulator and current senior energy advisor at Baker&McKenzie LLP, “European gas markets are not in short supply, but transportation from west to east is limited, which will cause an additional markup for the region.

This year, Europe will have to compete more actively for LNG supplies, especially in the summer, when demand for electricity for air conditioning in Asia is growing. Although new LNG plants are being built around the world, a significant increase in capacity is expected only in a few years.

The benchmark price for gas for February delivery in the Netherlands increased by 3.1% to 50.39 euros per megawatt-hour as of 8:10 am in Amsterdam. Futures exceeded the 50 euro mark on December 31 amid expectations of a flow stoppage.

Recall 

Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence. The move provoked mixed reactions in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, such as Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
europeEurope
slovakiaSlovakia
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

