G7 supports Ukraine's “irreversible path” to Euro-Atlantic integration
Kyiv • UNN
The G7 defense ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's integration into NATO. They emphasized the importance of training programs for the Armed Forces and the creation of an army compatible with NATO forces.
The Group of Seven defense ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's "irreversible path" to full Euro-Atlantic integration. This was announced in a joint declaration following the meeting in Naples, UNN reports.
Details
The statement adopted at the meeting emphasizes the intention to continue providing short-term and long-term assistance to Ukraine.
Ministers emphasized the importance of continuing education and training programs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noting the efforts of NATO and the EU in the framework of relevant initiatives. NATO's Security Assistance and Training Program, as well as the EU Military Assistance Mission, were recognized for their role in the development and reform of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The priority for the ministers is to create a Ukrainian army that will be interoperable with the military forces of NATO member states to ensure the country's defense and deter further aggression.
The statement also emphasizes that the G7's goal remains to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that is consistent with international law and the principles of the UN Charter, while respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
