Funicular murder: victim's lawyer points to defendant's lack of remorse

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 11319 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 13906 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 59751 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 85293 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 45940 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 58699 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 85566 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30671 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62030 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38524 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 12527 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 14811 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 32564 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 20984 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 7350 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 7538 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 59729 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 85273 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 42615 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 85557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 24148 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 30549 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 60741 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 58872 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 63286 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Economist
The New York Times
ChatGPT

Funicular murder: victim's lawyer points to defendant's lack of remorse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

During the court debate in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, the victim's lawyer emphasized the lack of remorse. The accused expressed condolences to the victim's mother only 16 months after the murder.

Funicular murder: victim's lawyer points to defendant's lack of remorse

During the court debates in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, the victim's lawyer reminded that the accused did not show remorse and expressed his condolences to the victim's mother only 16 months after the murder, UNN reports.

Details

The accused denied and denies his involvement in the imputed crime, and he was able to express meager words of condolence to the victim's mother only 16 months later, when his phantasmagoric version of events was crushed by the pressure of irrefutable evidence from the prosecution and when the Prosecutor General personally intervened in the case.

- the victim's lawyer noted.

The lawyer also emphasized that the accused's behavior in court clearly highlights his cold-blooded and reckless attitude towards the crime he committed.

"No sympathy or remorse, only a cynical desire to avoid deserved punishment," the lawyer emphasized.

Context

Today, September 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv continued court debates in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The prosecution is asking for Kosov to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the debates in the case would continue on September 17. After that, the judges are expected to go to the deliberation room.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was submitted to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court hearing on August 20, analyzed the accused's actions based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv