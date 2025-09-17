Funicular murder: victim's lawyer points to defendant's lack of remorse

During the court debates in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, the victim's lawyer reminded that the accused did not show remorse and expressed his condolences to the victim's mother only 16 months after the murder, UNN reports.

Details

The accused denied and denies his involvement in the imputed crime, and he was able to express meager words of condolence to the victim's mother only 16 months later, when his phantasmagoric version of events was crushed by the pressure of irrefutable evidence from the prosecution and when the Prosecutor General personally intervened in the case. - the victim's lawyer noted.

The lawyer also emphasized that the accused's behavior in court clearly highlights his cold-blooded and reckless attitude towards the crime he committed.

"No sympathy or remorse, only a cynical desire to avoid deserved punishment," the lawyer emphasized.

Context

Today, September 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv continued court debates in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. The prosecution is asking for Kosov to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the debates in the case would continue on September 17. After that, the judges are expected to go to the deliberation room.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was submitted to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court hearing on August 20, analyzed the accused's actions based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.