Funeral of President Raisi: crowds gather in the capital of Iran

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71388 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105244 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152449 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249004 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102273 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42294 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37102 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249004 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211342 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223983 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71388 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55469 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112635 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113559 views
Funeral of President Raisi: crowds gather in the capital of Iran

Funeral of President Raisi: crowds gather in the capital of Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20262 views

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered in the center of Tehran for the funeral ceremony of President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered early on Wednesday, May 22, in the center of the capital Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of President Ibrahim Raisi. This is reported by AFP and Al Jazeera, reports UNN.

Details

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered early Wednesday in central Tehran to pay their last respects to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash on Sunday. Residents of Tehran received messages on their phones calling for "coming to the funeral of the martyr.

It is also reported that people have rallied around the University of Tehran, where the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is to lead a prayer at a farewell ceremony for Ebrahim Raisi. At the end of the prayer, the processions should converge to Engelab Square, which is located in the city center.

Image

Help

Raisa was 63 years old. He was an ultra-conservative politician. Raisi came to power in 2021, replacing the moderate Hassan Rouhani as head of Iran.

Born in 1960 in the second largest city in the country – Mashhad. His family was very religious, which left an imprint on Raisi's future path – he received a thorough theological education and the title Khojatoleslam, which literally means "authority in Islam". In the religious hierarchy of Iran, this position is the second after the Ayatollah.

recall

Raisi and several other officials, including the Iranian Foreign Minister and provincial governor, were on board the helicopter,which crashed on May 19, in the East Azerbaijan province in northern Iran.Image

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has declared five days of national mourning. A farewell procession was held in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan. Elections for Raisa's successor will be held on June 28.

Italian defense minister hospitalized due to heart problems22.05.24, 06:41 • 30041 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

