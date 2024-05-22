Funeral of President Raisi: crowds gather in the capital of Iran

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered early on Wednesday, May 22, in the center of the capital Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of President Ibrahim Raisi. This is reported by AFP and Al Jazeera, reports UNN.

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered early Wednesday in central Tehran to pay their last respects to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash on Sunday. Residents of Tehran received messages on their phones calling for "coming to the funeral of the martyr.

It is also reported that people have rallied around the University of Tehran, where the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is to lead a prayer at a farewell ceremony for Ebrahim Raisi. At the end of the prayer, the processions should converge to Engelab Square, which is located in the city center.

Raisa was 63 years old. He was an ultra-conservative politician. Raisi came to power in 2021, replacing the moderate Hassan Rouhani as head of Iran.

Born in 1960 in the second largest city in the country – Mashhad. His family was very religious, which left an imprint on Raisi's future path – he received a thorough theological education and the title Khojatoleslam, which literally means "authority in Islam". In the religious hierarchy of Iran, this position is the second after the Ayatollah.

