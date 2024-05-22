Italian defense minister hospitalized due to heart problems

Italian defense minister Guido Crozetto was hospitalized due to heart problems. He left the Supreme Defense Council ahead of schedule. This is reported by Rai News with reference to its own political sources, reports UNN.

Details

The minister became ill during the Supreme Defense Council. He was forced to leave the meeting ahead of schedule and was hospitalized after consulting a doctor. He was taken to the San Carlo Di Nancy hospital.

So far, there are no details from the Ministry of Defense and the doctor who treated him. According to the newspaper Il Messaggero, during the examination, Crozetto was confirmed to have a mild form of pericarditis, but no heart damage was confirmed.

Deputy leader of the parliamentary group of the ruling party " Forward, Italy!"Alfredo Antoniozzi and deputy prime minister, leader of the League coalition party Matteo Salvini expressed their wishes to Crozetto for a speedy recovery.

