Italy to approve new military aid package to protect Ukraine from russia - Crozzetto

The Italian Defense Minister announced the approval of a new aid package for Ukraine. This is reported by La Stampa, according to UNN.

Details

On May 6, at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's Special Group on the Mediterranean and Middle East, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto said that his country would soon approve a new military aid package for Ukraine, emphasizing the need to support the Ukrainian country in its defense against russia.

In the coming weeks, we will approve a new aid package for Ukraine to help it continue to defend itself against russia - Guido Crozetto informed .

Recall

Recently, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto emphasized that although Italy has always been in favor of helping Ukraine, it rules out direct military intervention in any conflict.

Italy rules out direct military intervention in the conflict in Ukraine - Italian Defense Minister Crozetto