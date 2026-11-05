From 2.5 queues to 4 — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Friday

On Friday, November 6, electricity outage schedules of up to 4 queues will again be applied in Ukraine. Ukrenergo reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, November 6, consumption restrictions will necessarily be introduced in some regions of Ukraine:

00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry;

00:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all consumer categories (covering 2.5 to 4 queues).

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. Attention! As a result of Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. Follow announcements and outage schedules on the official pages of distribution system operators (regional power distribution companies) in your region. When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please use it sparingly - Ukrenergo emphasized.

Previously reported

The Russian Federation's attacks on the energy sector continue — 78 since the beginning of the week. There are new power outages in 3 regions. Outage schedules are in effect in most regions, but there are also emergency outages.