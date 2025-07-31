$41.770.02
Exclusive
01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Publications
Exclusives
French swimmer Leon Marchand broke the men's swimming record at the World Championships in Singapore

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

French swimmer Leon Marchand became world champion for the third time in the 200-meter individual medley, clocking 1:53.68. This happened the day after he set a world record in the same event.

French swimmer Leon Marchand broke the men's swimming record at the World Championships in Singapore

Léon Marchand, the main favorite of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, became champion for the third time in the 200-meter individual medley.

UNN reports with reference to France Vingt-Quatre.

Details

French swimming superstar Léon Marchand won the 200-meter individual medley final with a time of 1:53.68, which is the second fastest result in history. This happened the day after setting a world record.

Reference

Yesterday it became known that the 23-year-old Olympic champion finished with a result of 1:52.69, which is 1.31 seconds better than the previous achievement of American Ryan Lochte (1:54.00). The latter was set back in 2011 at the World Championships in Shanghai, China. That is, the result, which became known last day, was the first world record at the tournament in Singapore.

As for today's events. Marchand did not repeat his heroic performance of the previous evening. He had to work hard for the victory: American Shaine Casas seriously "pushed" him before Marchand finished second, with a time of 1:54.30. Hungarian Hubert Kós took third place with a time of 1:55.34.

Recall

The Enhanced Games have scheduled their first competitions for May 2026 in Las Vegas. The program will include swimming, track and field, and weightlifting.

The Seine River in Paris has reopened for swimming for the first time since 1923. This happened after an investment of more than 1.4 billion euros in cleaning the river ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Tusov won his second "gold" in the 50m butterfly in the S7 class.

Ukrainian athlete Polina Dzeroshynska won a gold medal in hammer throw at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

