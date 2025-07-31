French swimmer Leon Marchand broke the men's swimming record at the World Championships in Singapore

Léon Marchand, the main favorite of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, became champion for the third time in the 200-meter individual medley.

French swimming superstar Léon Marchand won the 200-meter individual medley final with a time of 1:53.68, which is the second fastest result in history. This happened the day after setting a world record.

Yesterday it became known that the 23-year-old Olympic champion finished with a result of 1:52.69, which is 1.31 seconds better than the previous achievement of American Ryan Lochte (1:54.00). The latter was set back in 2011 at the World Championships in Shanghai, China. That is, the result, which became known last day, was the first world record at the tournament in Singapore.

As for today's events. Marchand did not repeat his heroic performance of the previous evening. He had to work hard for the victory: American Shaine Casas seriously "pushed" him before Marchand finished second, with a time of 1:54.30. Hungarian Hubert Kós took third place with a time of 1:55.34.

