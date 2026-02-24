French President Macron doubts a swift end to the war

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he currently sees no prerequisites for a quick peace in Russia's war against Ukraine, as Moscow lacks a real desire for a peaceful settlement. He announced this during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Macron, initiatives related to negotiations should not be curtailed, but the position of the Russian side should be soberly assessed.

I am relatively skeptical that peace can come in the short term. We do not see a clear vision of peace from Russia – one that we see – noted the French president.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine has tangible successes both on the battlefield and in military-economic and strategic dimensions, while Russia is suffering defeats.

"I fully agree that Russia has already suffered and continues to suffer military, economic, and strategic defeats," Macron stated.

The French head of state stressed that continued support remains a key task for Ukraine's partners.

"We must continue to support Ukraine. I thank all members of the coalition for this assistance. We will further discuss future steps, including financial support," he added.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will stand with Ukraine "through all future challenges." He emphasized the importance of continuous military assistance to Ukraine and called on Putin to show the seriousness of his intentions for peace.