French President Macron doubts a swift end to the war

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
12:04 PM • 1008 views
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 16773 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 15762 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 15328 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 15960 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 15445 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21958 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40347 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30739 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30310 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 11438 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 6896 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 18826 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 5970 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 12103 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 16769 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 41092 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 61038 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 64351 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 157226 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 22420 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 20239 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20977 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 39246 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 73658 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

French President Macron doubts a swift end to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there are no prerequisites for a quick peace in Russia's war against Ukraine. He noted that Moscow has no real desire for a peaceful settlement, but Ukraine is making progress.

French President Macron doubts a swift end to the war

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he currently sees no prerequisites for a quick peace in Russia's war against Ukraine, as Moscow lacks a real desire for a peaceful settlement. He announced this during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Macron, initiatives related to negotiations should not be curtailed, but the position of the Russian side should be soberly assessed.

I am relatively skeptical that peace can come in the short term. We do not see a clear vision of peace from Russia – one that we see

– noted the French president.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine has tangible successes both on the battlefield and in military-economic and strategic dimensions, while Russia is suffering defeats.

"I fully agree that Russia has already suffered and continues to suffer military, economic, and strategic defeats," Macron stated.

The French head of state stressed that continued support remains a key task for Ukraine's partners.

"We must continue to support Ukraine. I thank all members of the coalition for this assistance. We will further discuss future steps, including financial support," he added.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will stand with Ukraine "through all future challenges." He emphasized the importance of continuous military assistance to Ukraine and called on Putin to show the seriousness of his intentions for peace.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine