French Foreign Minister: It is possible to deploy Western troops in Ukraine without crossing the line of hostilities

Western countries may send troops to Ukraine without crossing the line of combat, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, Lemonde reported, UNN reported.

We have to consider new actions to support Ukraine. They have to meet very specific needs, and I mean, for example, demining, cyber support, weapons production on the ground, on the territory of Ukraine. Some of these activities may require a presence on the territory of Ukraine without crossing the line of hostilities. Nothing should be ruled out

- said the French Foreign Minister.

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidthat the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries are considering such a possibility.

Madrid says it is against sending European troops to Ukraine