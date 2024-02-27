$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Madrid says it is against sending European troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 35723 views

Spain is opposed to sending European troops to Ukraine and instead wants to limit aid to providing more military equipment.

Madrid says it is against sending European troops to Ukraine

Madrid opposes sending European troops to Ukraine, Spain wants to limit aid to sending more military equipment to Ukraine, Spanish government spokeswoman Pilar Alegria said, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

"As to whether we are in favour of deploying European troops to Ukraine, we've already made our position clear and we do not agree," said government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría.

"We must concentrate on the most urgent thing, which is to speed up the delivery of (military) equipment" to Kyiv, she said, saying "unity" was Europe's "most effective weapon" against Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Spain
Madrid
Ukraine
