Madrid says it is against sending European troops to Ukraine

Madrid opposes sending European troops to Ukraine, Spain wants to limit aid to sending more military equipment to Ukraine, Spanish government spokeswoman Pilar Alegria said, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

"As to whether we are in favour of deploying European troops to Ukraine, we've already made our position clear and we do not agree," said government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría.

"We must concentrate on the most urgent thing, which is to speed up the delivery of (military) equipment" to Kyiv, she said, saying "unity" was Europe's "most effective weapon" against Russia's Vladimir Putin.

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.