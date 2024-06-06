France to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft-Macron

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70090 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139014 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171459 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163465 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

France to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft-Macron

France to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft-Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68623 views

France will supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 combat aircraft and offer to train Ukrainian pilots.

France is going to supply Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine and will offer to train pilots. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

"France is helping the Ukrainians resist, but we don't want an escalation. To be very specific, tomorrow, during my meeting with Zelensky, we are going to start a new cooperation, and we will provide Mirage 2000-5s and offer to train pilots," Emmanuel Macron announced, without specifying the number yet.

Macron to attend peace summit in Switzerland05.06.24, 20:37 • 42569 views

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to create a coalition of European states to send military instructors to Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

