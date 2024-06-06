France to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft-Macron

France is going to supply Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine and will offer to train pilots. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

"France is helping the Ukrainians resist, but we don't want an escalation. To be very specific, tomorrow, during my meeting with Zelensky, we are going to start a new cooperation, and we will provide Mirage 2000-5s and offer to train pilots," Emmanuel Macron announced, without specifying the number yet.

Macron to attend peace summit in Switzerland

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to create a coalition of European states to send military instructors to Ukraine.