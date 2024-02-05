France summons Russian ambassador amid deaths of French volunteers in Russian strike in Ukraine and spike in disinformation - Reuters

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 57088 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115424 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120884 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164429 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266108 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166774 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79627 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57339 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93110 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53917 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34416 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236544 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233746 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115425 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98690 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100278 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117508 views
France summons Russian ambassador amid deaths of French volunteers in Russian strike in Ukraine and spike in disinformation - Reuters

France summons Russian ambassador amid deaths of French volunteers in Russian strike in Ukraine and spike in disinformation - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26570 views

France summons the Russian ambassador to condemn the Russian drone strike in Ukraine that killed two French aid workers and the spread of Russian disinformation.

France will summon Russia's ambassador on Monday following the deaths of two French humanitarian workers after a Russian strike in Ukraine and what Paris called a surge of Russian disinformation, Reuters reports, citing a French diplomatic source, UNN reports.

Details

Two French volunteers were killed and three others wounded in a Russian drone attack in Kherson region in southern Ukraine on February 1, which French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne called an act of "barbarism.

"France will reiterate its condemnation of the Russian strikes," a diplomatic source said. - "It will also condemn the surge of disinformation against France.

Paris has accused Russia of regularly spreading false information. In late January, it rejected any suggestion that Paris has mercenaries operating in Ukraine, the day after Russian lawmakers passed a resolution condemning French "mercenaries" in Ukraine.

He also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of passing on false information after suggesting that the missiles that shot down the Russian plane could have been fired by the French air defense system.

"The Foreign Ministry has warned of further disinformation from Russia ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Ukraine later this month," the newspaper writes.

Just two days after it announced the delivery of new weapons on January 16, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had killed about 60 French mercenaries in a strike on a building in Kharkiv.

It did not provide evidence to support this claim, and France denied the allegations.

Macron and Zelenskyy react to the deaths of French volunteers due to Russia's strike in Kherson region02.02.24, 12:54 • 29141 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
reutersReuters
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

