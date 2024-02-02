Macron and Zelenskyy react to the deaths of French volunteers due to Russia's strike in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
French President Macron condemned the Russian attack in Kherson, which killed two French humanitarian workers, as a cowardly and despicable act, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russian terror knows no borders.
French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to the deaths of two French humanitarian workers in Kherson region and the injuries of other foreign volunteers as a result of a Russian strike, calling it a cowardly and unworthy act. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the report, saying that Russian terror knows no borders and nationality of victims, UNN reports.
Two French humanitarian workers were killed in Ukraine as a result of a Russian strike. A cowardly and despicable act. My thoughts are with their families and wounded colleagues. I express my solidarity with all the volunteers who seek to help the population
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the message.
Russian terror knows no borders and no nationality of victims. Brave French humanitarian workers helped people, and we will always be grateful for their humanity. My condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to the others who suffered in this horrific attack
