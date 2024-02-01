In the Kherson region, two volunteers from France were killed by russian shelling, three more foreigners were injured

Russian occupation forces struck at Beryslav in Kherson region, killing two volunteers from France. This was stated by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Prokudin said that foreign volunteers were killed and injured in the enemy attack on Beryslav.

The Russian army killed two French citizens. Three more foreigners were lightly injured. Among the wounded is an activist of the Ukrainian branch of the organization - the post says.

Also this afternoon, Russian troops in the Kherson region attacked medics with a drone. The doctors were not injured, but the occupiers damaged the ambulance's avionics.

In January, Russians shelled Kherson region almost 2800 times: 23 people were killed