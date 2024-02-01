In the Kherson region, two volunteers from France were killed by russian shelling, three more foreigners were injured
Russian occupation forces strike at Beryslav, Kherson region, killing two French volunteers and injuring three other foreigners.
Russian occupation forces struck at Beryslav in Kherson region, killing two volunteers from France. This was stated by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Details
Prokudin said that foreign volunteers were killed and injured in the enemy attack on Beryslav.
The Russian army killed two French citizens. Three more foreigners were lightly injured. Among the wounded is an activist of the Ukrainian branch of the organization
Recall
Also this afternoon, Russian troops in the Kherson region attacked medics with a drone. The doctors were not injured, but the occupiers damaged the ambulance's avionics.
