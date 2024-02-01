In the Kherson region, two volunteers from France were killed by russian shelling, three more foreigners were injured

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 89338 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122371 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125745 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270895 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166920 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240401 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103160 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 84741 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 59322 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 55616 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 67596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237172 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122371 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101739 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102080 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118477 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119022 views
In the Kherson region, two volunteers from France were killed by russian shelling, three more foreigners were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109532 views

Russian occupation forces strike at Beryslav, Kherson region, killing two French volunteers and injuring three other foreigners.

Russian occupation forces struck at Beryslav in Kherson region, killing two volunteers from France. This was stated by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

Prokudin said that foreign volunteers were killed and injured in the enemy attack on Beryslav.

The Russian army killed two French citizens. Three more foreigners were lightly injured. Among the wounded is an activist of the Ukrainian branch of the organization 

- the post says.

Recall

Also this afternoon, Russian troops in the Kherson region attacked medics with a drone. The doctors were not injured, but the occupiers damaged the ambulance's avionics.

In January, Russians shelled Kherson region almost 2800 times: 23 people were killed01.02.24, 09:32 • 27547 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
beryslavBeryslav
franceFrance
khersonKherson

