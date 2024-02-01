In January, Russians shelled Kherson region almost 2800 times: 23 people were killed

At least 122 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in Kherson region in January. Among them 23 were killed. These data were provided by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin in the first month of February, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians launched more than a thousand artillery strikes in January. Four hundred attacks from drones and almost four dozen air strikes were carried out.

In total - 2793 attacks or 13741 shells fired. For some people, this is a frightening statistic, but for the residents of Kherson region, it is a terrible present. In January, the occupation forces continued to ruthlessly shell civilian settlements in the region. - said Prokudin.

According to him, high-rise buildings, private homes, a medical facility, schools and other civilian objects were hit.

"Russian terror has affected 122 people. Unfortunately, 23 of them are dead," Prokudin said.

