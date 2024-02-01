The enemy launched a missile attack in Kherson region, firing 164 shells: six people were wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 41 times, including a missile attack, wounding six people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 41 attacks, firing 164 shells, using artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. They also launched a missile attack - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the enemy fired 64 shells at the city of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; educational institutions and a kindergarten in Beryslav district; a dormitory and an enterprise in Kherson.

"Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," the head of the RMA noted.

Kherson has been under occupants' fire for more than an hour: a house, shops and power grid damaged