Kherson has been under occupants' fire for more than an hour: a house, shops and power grid damaged

The Russian army has been shelling Kherson for over an hour. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, a house and shops, and the power grid were damaged in one of the districts , UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, the occupiers have been shelling Kherson for over an hour.

"One of the hits was in Dniprovsky district. The strike damaged a house, shops and the power grid. The details are being established," added the head of the JFO.

russians shell Kherson - MBA

He also posted a video showing the moment one of the shells hit.