Kherson has been under occupants' fire for more than an hour: a house, shops and power grid damaged
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson for over an hour, damaging a house, shops and the power grid in one of the city's districts.
The Russian army has been shelling Kherson for over an hour. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, a house and shops, and the power grid were damaged in one of the districts , UNN reports.
According to Prokudin, the occupiers have been shelling Kherson for over an hour.
"One of the hits was in Dniprovsky district. The strike damaged a house, shops and the power grid. The details are being established," added the head of the JFO.
russians shell Kherson - MBA31.01.24, 19:40 • 26988 views
He also posted a video showing the moment one of the shells hit.