russians shell Kherson - MBA

Russian occupation forces are shelling Kherson from the occupied left bank. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Kherson is under enemy fire for a long time! Russian army shells the city from the temporarily occupied left bank - the post reads.

Mrochko urged citizens to stay away from windows and remember the rule of two walls.

Addendum

Today, in Beryslav, Kherson region , a married couple came under an enemy drone attack - the occupiers dropped explosives on them while they were riding a motorcycle,

