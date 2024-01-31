Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two Grad rocket launchers used by Russians to shell the right bank of Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher systems used to shell the right bank of the Kherson region.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy Grad missile systems that were used by Russians to fire at the right bank of the Kherson region. This was reported in Telegram by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Improvement of the weather by our artillerymen. Due to controlled and concentrated "temperature increase" at the Grad deployment sites on the left bank, the residents of the right bank will have less jet "precipitation",
Details
As a result of combat operations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two Russian Grad systems.
It's not just a good forecast, it's a good job
Recall
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached about 385,230 people, 6,310 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.