Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two Grad rocket launchers used by Russians to shell the right bank of Kherson region

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy Grad missile systems that were used by Russians to fire at the right bank of the Kherson region. This was reported in Telegram by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Improvement of the weather by our artillerymen. Due to controlled and concentrated "temperature increase" at the Grad deployment sites on the left bank, the residents of the right bank will have less jet "precipitation", - the statement said.

Details

As a result of combat operations, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two Russian Grad systems.

It's not just a good forecast, it's a good job - the Defense Forces added.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached about 385,230 people, 6,310 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.